﻿
Biz / Economy

NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK

Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
A passenger and cargo roll-on roll-off ship on Friday arrived at Liaoning Province's Dalian Port from Incheon in the Republic of Korea.
Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0

A passenger and cargo roll-on roll-off ship on Friday arrived at Liaoning Province's Dalian Port from Incheon in the Republic of Korea, marking the resumption of the passenger ferry service between northeast China and the ROK.

The Liaoning Port Group said that the liner route, which opened in 1995 and is operated by the Flying Dragon "ro-ro" ship, saw its passenger ferry service suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operated by the ROK's Dain Ferry, the Flying Dragon can carry 510 passengers and 145 twenty-foot equivalent units of containers. Its sea voyage duration is approximately 16 hours, and three round trips are scheduled per week.

Since it began operations, the ship has transported more than 1.75 million passengers and 430,000 TEUs of containers, becoming an important personnel transport channel and a key channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and the ROK.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     