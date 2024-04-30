﻿
Biz / Economy

China's services trade reports rapid growth, travel services boom in Q1

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
China's services trade sustained sound growth momentum in the first quarter of this year, with travel-related services registering a rapid increase.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0

China's services trade sustained sound growth momentum in the first quarter of this year, with travel-related services registering a rapid increase, official data showed on Tuesday.

The country's services trade totaled nearly 1.82 trillion yuan (US$256 billion) in the first three months, up 14.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Services exports came in at 744.2 billion yuan in the January-March period, rising 9.4 percent from the same period last year, and services imports jumped 18.7 percent year on year to over 1.07 trillion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 328.34 billion yuan.

Travel services saw a stellar performance in the first quarter, becoming a key pillar of China's services trade. Imports and exports of travel services totaled 480.08 billion yuan in the first quarter, a significant increase of 42.2 percent year on year.

Trade in knowledge-intensive services rose 5.6 percent year on year to 733.26 billion yuan, the data revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     