﻿
Biz / Economy

Carbon neutrality expo to showcase related topics and products

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center will focus on the topic of green supply chains and include an exhibition and several forums.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-05-21       0
Carbon neutrality expo to showcase related topics and products
CFP

China's first zero-carbon data center, China Telecom's Digital Qinghai Green Data Center, was put into operation in July 2022. It has already achieved "zero-carbon" emissions, with an annual carbon reduction of more than 300,000 tons.

Green supply chains are a rising global theme gaining increasing attention from the government, with an expo in June bringing over 600 domestic and foreign enterprises together, showcasing and discussing carbon-neutral related topics and products.

International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024, with the theme of "Towards a Carbon Neutral Road," will be held from June 5 to 8 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, focusing on the topic of green supply chains with a thematic exhibition, a series of forums, and trade matching.

"Shanghai has done a lot of work in promoting carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, including accelerating the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation of energy sources, piloting and improving the system of carbon emissions, and creating a green and low-carbon supply chain," said Zhu Minglin, deputy director of the city's Development and Reform Commission.

Compared with last year's expo, the show has upgraded its content and will launch the very first low-carbon smart mobility exhibition, featuring more than 40 domestic and international automotive brands.

The forum will also announce the establishment of the CN100 green and low-carbon supply chain alliance.

"The alliance aims to establish China's own green and low-carbon supply chain management system, helping key industries in China to realize the goal of carbon neutrality," said Zhou Minhao, president of the Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Shanghai.

A series of forums will be held during the expo, including an analysis of the development trend of the energy storage industry, green and low-carbon innovation in the automotive industry, and the development of intelligent technology.

There will also be trade matching activities with special sessions on "Green Finance," "Green Supply Chain and Energy-saving Technology," and others to realize efficient and accurate trade matching through briefing sessions and a one-on-one approach.

On September 22, 2020, China established the development goals of achieving a carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 and formulated a series of policies.

According to a report released by Tsinghua University, China ranks fifth globally in terms of carbon-neutral policies and actions among 197 countries.

In 2023, China contributed about 60 percent of the world's new electricity generation from solar photovoltaic (PV), wind, and electric vehicles, and China's share of total vehicle sales of electric vehicles doubled that of developed countries, according to the Carbon Emissions Report 2023 released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in March 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Gree
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     