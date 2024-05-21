Carbon neutrality expo to showcase related topics and products

International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center will focus on the topic of green supply chains and include an exhibition and several forums.

CFP

Green supply chains are a rising global theme gaining increasing attention from the government, with an expo in June bringing over 600 domestic and foreign enterprises together, showcasing and discussing carbon-neutral related topics and products.

International Carbon Neutral Expo 2024, with the theme of "Towards a Carbon Neutral Road," will be held from June 5 to 8 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, focusing on the topic of green supply chains with a thematic exhibition, a series of forums, and trade matching.

"Shanghai has done a lot of work in promoting carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, including accelerating the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation of energy sources, piloting and improving the system of carbon emissions, and creating a green and low-carbon supply chain," said Zhu Minglin, deputy director of the city's Development and Reform Commission.

Compared with last year's expo, the show has upgraded its content and will launch the very first low-carbon smart mobility exhibition, featuring more than 40 domestic and international automotive brands.

The forum will also announce the establishment of the CN100 green and low-carbon supply chain alliance.

"The alliance aims to establish China's own green and low-carbon supply chain management system, helping key industries in China to realize the goal of carbon neutrality," said Zhou Minhao, president of the Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Shanghai.

A series of forums will be held during the expo, including an analysis of the development trend of the energy storage industry, green and low-carbon innovation in the automotive industry, and the development of intelligent technology.

There will also be trade matching activities with special sessions on "Green Finance," "Green Supply Chain and Energy-saving Technology," and others to realize efficient and accurate trade matching through briefing sessions and a one-on-one approach.

On September 22, 2020, China established the development goals of achieving a carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 and formulated a series of policies.

According to a report released by Tsinghua University, China ranks fifth globally in terms of carbon-neutral policies and actions among 197 countries.

In 2023, China contributed about 60 percent of the world's new electricity generation from solar photovoltaic (PV), wind, and electric vehicles, and China's share of total vehicle sales of electric vehicles doubled that of developed countries, according to the Carbon Emissions Report 2023 released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in March 2024.