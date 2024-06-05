Financial experts to gather in Shanghai for the Lujiazui Forum

Global financial issues and solutions on the agenda with seminars covering topics including international monetary policy coordination and green financial system innovation.

CFP

Financial experts from home and abroad will gather in Shanghai for the 2024 Lujiazui Forum on June 19-20, discussing global financial issues and exploring solutions for sustained economic growth.

With the theme of "Promoting World Economic Growth with High-Quality Financial Development," the forum has been successfully held for 14 years since 2008 by the Shanghai government and national financial authorities, becoming a high-end international financial dialogue platform.

"The Lujiazui Forum is an influential platform for international dialogue on international finance, which has witnessed the development of Shanghai as an international financial center," said Wang Li, deputy director of the general office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

More than 70 Chinese and foreign experts have confirmed to attend the forum, along with international financial organizations, institutions, and governmental departments, including the People's Bank of China, the International Monetary Fund, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the China Investment Corporation.

There will be eight themed seminars covering topics such as "strengthening international monetary policy coordination" and "green financial system innovation and market incentives."

"This year, Shanghai's financial operation has remained stable. The total volume of credit has been growing steadily, with the cost of financing decreasing steadily," said Sun Hui, deputy director of the People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters.

At the end of April, Shanghai's local and foreign currency loan balance was 11.7 trillion yuan (US$1.6 trillion), up 8.2 percent year on year and 0.4 percentage points from March, according to official data.

"In the future, Shanghai will begin to construct an international financial assets trading platform, docking CPTPP, DEPA and other international economic and trade rules, and revising relevant regulations to keep a favorable business environment with international standards," said Zhou Xiaoquan, director of the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau.