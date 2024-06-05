﻿
Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo kicks off

  21:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
The total scale of the exhibition exceeds 100,000 square meters, with more than 600 domestic and foreign companies from 14 countries and regions, and over 80,000 visitors expected.
Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo kicks off
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo opens at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on Wednesday.

The 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo, or International Carbon Neutral Expo, opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on Wednesday.

The total scale of this year's exhibition exceeds 100,000 square meters, with more than 600 domestic and foreign enterprises from 14 countries and regions, and over 80,000 visitors expected.

With the theme of "Toward Carbon Neutrality," this year's expo highlights advanced technologies.

One main forum and six parallel ones will be held during the four-day event, focusing on international carbon neutral technology trends, domestic energy green transformation, low-carbon supply chain construction, etc.

A green low-carbon supply chain alliance will also be established at the keynote forum.

Meanwhile, the exhibition will also hold trade matching activities, focusing on hotspots of the green and low-carbon industry, grasping the needs of both supply and demand, and realizing more efficient and accurate trade docking through two-way selection before the exhibition and face-to-face negotiation during the exhibition period.

﻿
