Shanghai's biggest science and technology event just around the corner

  10:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-08
The 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Import and Export Fair, a platform boosting China's technology network, will see around 1,000 exhibitors from home and abroad.
Some 28 companies and organizations will debut new products and technologies at the 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Import and Export Fair.

The fair, organized by the Shanghai government, will open on June 12 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

There will be nearly 40 themed activities, with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters and about 1,000 exhibitors from home and abroad.

This year's fair will focus on three major sectors – energy and low-carbon, digital technology and biomedicine. There will be seven technology zones – new-energy equipment, green transport, commercial codes, large models and service robots, embedded systems, digital manufacturing, pharmaceutical technology, and biotechnology.

Last year's fair saw Vertaxi bring its electric vertical take-off and landing manned vehicle the MI.

Among them, commercial passwords, low-altitude economy, embedded systems, and other emerging areas for exhibitors will further increase the display area, the relevant exhibitors amounting to more than 60. Carbon footprint analysis, generative artificial intelligence, agricultural seed industry, and other areas will also have more than 20 projects from first-time exhibitors.

"Since its creation in 2013, the fair has become a key platform for expanding China's technology network and has provided many foreign companies with the opportunity to make their presence felt in China," said Zhou Lan, deputy director of the Commission of Commerce. "A typical example would be Tesla which made its China debut at the fair in 2014. "

A global supply and demand matchmaking platform – InnoMatch – will be introduced to help enterprises improve their efficiency, along with many other business matchmaking activities.

In 2023, the total amount of import and export contracts in Shanghai was US$18.13 billion, of which the amount of export contracts was US$12.8 billion, said Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

Since 2021, the amount of Shanghai's technology import and export contracts has grown at an average annual rate of 5.8 percent, with technology export contracts up 7 percent annually, according to official data.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
