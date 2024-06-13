﻿
Biz / Economy

11 Chinese firms in Kantar's valuable global brands' list

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
Eleven Chinese brands are in the latest Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands list while three Chinese businesses dropped out of the top 100 list.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:08 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
11 Chinese firms in Kantar's valuable global brands' list
Ti Gong

The latest Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands ranking includes 11 Chinese firms.

Tencent, Moutai, and Alibaba are the top three Chinese brands, ranked 10th, 18th, and 28th, respectively.

Pinduoduo is among the top ten, with its brand value increasing by 61 percent to US$20.3 billion, along with business technology and social media titans such as NVIDIA, Instagram, Facebook, and Google Cloud.

Due to volatile macroeconomic conditions and market uncertainties, three Chinese companies were out of the global top 100 list, but the potential and durability of Chinese brands across the globe remain visible.

The dropouts were Shein, Meituan, and JD.

"Despite the challenges, we believe that Chinese brands can fully leverage their meaningful differentiation to attract more consumers, enhance market salience, and find new space for future growth," said Doreen Wang, Kantar China CEO and global chair of Kantar BrandZ.

Tencent has expanded into the media and entertainment sectors, as well as business technology and services platforms, retaining its place in the global top ten, while Tiktok/Douyin has maintained its strong brand vibrancy.

Globally, the overall brand value of the top 100 brands increased by 20 percent to US$8.3 trillion, nearing the peak of US$8.7 trillion in 2022, demonstrating the resilience of leading brands.

Apple achieved a historic milestone by becoming the world's first trillion-dollar brand and remaining No. 1 for the third consecutive year.

NVIDIA jumps 18 places to No. 6 in the 2024 ranking, with a 178 percent gain in brand value due to artificial intelligence's exponential growth.

To measure overall brand equity, Kantar BrandZ's ranking includes financial research, corporate market valuation, and consumer brand preferences, as well as how these translate into purchasing habits and price premiums.

Lululemon, Aldi, and Corona are among the five newcomers, showing the increasing retail and consumption industry, while Amazon remains the most valuable retail brand, with a 6 percent increase in brand value.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Aldi
NVIDIA
Apple
Meituan
Google
Facebook
Pinduoduo
TikTok
Amazon
Tencent
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     