China's industrial output up 5.6% in May

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5.6 percent year on year in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5.6 percent year on year in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The official data said the equipment and high-tech manufacturing sectors in particular posted strong growth last month, with their output up 7.5 percent and 10 percent from a year ago, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the entire industrial output edged up 0.3 percent in May from the previous month. During the January-May period, it rose 6.2 percent year on year.

The industrial output measures the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.81 million).