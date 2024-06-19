﻿
Biz / Economy

Experts share insights as financial forum opens in Shanghai

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
The 2024 Lujiazui Forum kicks off in Shanghai on Wednesday, with more than 70 enterprise leaders and financial experts from home and abroad offering insights and opinions.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
Experts share insights as financial forum opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2024 Lujiazui Forum opened at Pudong Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Candid exchanges among domestic and foreign financial experts were made during the 2024 Lujiazui Forum, which kicked off in Shanghai on Wednesday.

"There is no permanent winner in terms of economic growth. We all need to learn from various mistakes and keep fort. I believe that a robust legal system is crucial to facing the current worldwide unrest. And I'm glad to witness that China is developing such a system," said Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, at China's top forum in the financial sector.

Industry experts like Marks gathered at Pudong Shangri-La Hotel, to share ideas – more than 70 enterprise leaders and experts from home and abroad will offer insights and opinions at the two-day Lujiazui Forum to help with China's financial reform and opening up as well as global financial governance.

As the wind vane and testing ground of China's financial reform and development, the forum, with the theme of "High-quality financial development to promote the growth of the world economy," will have eight plenary sessions covering trending topics in the economic and financial fields, including international monetary policy coordination, green financial system innovation, and pension finance.

"China's economy remains an important engine of stable growth for the world economy. Its banking, securities and insurance industries are all crucial to promoting economic and social development," said Li Yunze, director of the State Administration for Financial Regulation.

Experts share insights as financial forum opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Financial experts from home and abroad have gathered for the two-day forum.

"We will continue to promote financial initiatives for early and pilot implementation in Shanghai, supporting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region," Li said.

Meanwhile, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said: "We will support more foreign financial institutions to expand their business in Shanghai and encourage local institutions to make good use of the city's development advantages to accelerate the cultivation of first-class investment banks and investment institutions."

A series of signing and inauguration activities of newly established organizations at the forum will also be held during the event.

The Lujiazui Forum, held annually since 2008, is a witness to the evolution of Shanghai as an international financial center.

The added value of Shanghai's financial industry in 2023 amounted to 864.686 billion yuan (US$118.9 billion), an increase of 5.2 percent year on year, and in the first quarter of this year, the value hit 209.67 billion yuan, a 5.1 percent annual gain, according to official data.

Experts share insights as financial forum opens in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, makes a speech at the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     