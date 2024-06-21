Shanghai making summer an extra-special experience

Campaign targets visitors from home and abroad with a packed program that includes exhibitions, entertainment and leisure activities to ensure a lively and fun time for all.

Get ready for a lively summer in Shanghai with a packed program of entertainment on offer.

Shanghai Summer, which kicks off next month, is the city's latest initiative to drive consumption and fully leverage the peak travel season from summer till early autumn to target domestic and overseas travelers.

The months-long campaign includes exhibitions, entertainment and leisure activities as the city extends the warmest of welcomes to visitors from home and abroad.

Travel agencies, social media sites, airlines and cultural promotional institutions were accredited as official partners of the campaign on Friday.



They include Jinjiang Group, China Eastern Airlines, Jiushi Group, Marriot, Cathay Pacific, Migu Video, Visual China Group, and Xiaohongshu (red).

They will beef up promotion initiatives targeting an overseas audience, focusing on a series of performances, art and fashion events as well as night sessions at museums.

The Shanghai Summer campaign includes seven flagship events, including the "Top of the Pyramids, Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition" at Shanghai Museum, the Shanghai Tourism Festival, and the Storm electronic dance music festival.

The campaign will run through mid October.

Meanwhile, with Euro 2024 in full swing, football fans are flocking to the Super Brand Mall in Lujiazui.

A Kickoff & Goal Carnival at the mall combines a gourmet and beer pop-up bazaar with watching matches on the big screen.

The event runs through June 28 in collaboration with China Mobile's Migu Video.



Jerseys from renowned German Bundesliga teams are on display while lucky draws for food vouchers and running shoes are being held.

A list of Shanghai Summer activities can be found on an integrated digital platform of the city's consumption promotion campaign.

