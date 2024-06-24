China strongly opposes US proposed rule to restrict investment in China: spokesperson
12:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-24 0
The United States should respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, and stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues.
12:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-24 0
China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday expressed strong opposition after the US Treasury Department announced a proposed rule to restrict US investment in China last Friday.
The United States should respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, and stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues, the ministry's spokesperson said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports