China's manufacturing PMI remains flat in June

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.5 in June 2024, unchanged from May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

"From the perspective of output, China's economy is maintaining expansion, but the continuous recovery momentum still needs to be consolidated," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

The sub-index for production stood at 50.6, while that for business expectations came in at 54.4, according to the NBS.

Market demand remained insufficient, said Zhao, citing the new orders index, which came in at 49.5 in June, a slight decline from the level recorded in May.