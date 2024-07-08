Yangpu continues work to create favorable business environment

Shanghai's Yangpu District released a new action plan for foreign investment on Monday, and it was witnessed by business environment observers from various media who were invited hear the voices of investors.

District officials also discussed the results of an ongoing plan to optimize the business environment.

According to the plan, third-party companies are encouraged to introduce foreign funded industrial projects to the district. Various chambers, investment firms, and associations such as the Bay Area Council in San Francisco, and Nordic Innovation are encouraged to organize trade-promotion events.

Also, the district's complaint center for foreign-invested companies will be given full backing to guarantee the rights of overseas investors. Convenient and efficient services will be provided to key foreign-funded businesses applying for administrative approval.

As the largest city center area, Yangpu serves an important role in foreign investment in Shanghai. Henkel, Nike, Continental, and 37 other top 500 multinational companies have set up regional headquarters or R&D centers in the district.

Last year, the actual amount of foreign investment utilized in Yangpu reached a record high of US$1.241 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.