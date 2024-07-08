﻿
Biz / Economy

Yangpu continues work to create favorable business environment

Changyang Campus has attracted close to 200 leading innovation driven companies, which in turn has revitalized the community.
Yangpu continues work to create favorable business environment
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Government officials, representatives from different enterprises, and business environment observers from various media took part in the ceremony.

Shanghai's Yangpu District released a new action plan for foreign investment on Monday, and it was witnessed by business environment observers from various media who were invited hear the voices of investors.

District officials also discussed the results of an ongoing plan to optimize the business environment.

According to the plan, third-party companies are encouraged to introduce foreign funded industrial projects to the district. Various chambers, investment firms, and associations such as the Bay Area Council in San Francisco, and Nordic Innovation are encouraged to organize trade-promotion events.

Also, the district's complaint center for foreign-invested companies will be given full backing to guarantee the rights of overseas investors. Convenient and efficient services will be provided to key foreign-funded businesses applying for administrative approval.

As the largest city center area, Yangpu serves an important role in foreign investment in Shanghai. Henkel, Nike, Continental, and 37 other top 500 multinational companies have set up regional headquarters or R&D centers in the district.

Last year, the actual amount of foreign investment utilized in Yangpu reached a record high of US$1.241 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Changyang Campus in Yangpu District was the site of the China Textile Machinery Factory in 1952.

In recent years, Yangpu has adhered to an innovation-driven development strategy and promoted the integration of university campuses, science and technology parks, as well as communities.

At present, there has been rapid development in the digital economy. Yangpu now has 7,000 digital economy-related businesses, including influential companies like Douyin, Meituan, Bilibili, Xiaohongshu (Red), and JD.com.

Changyang Campus is one of the district's best examples in terms of business innovation and transformation.

Once the China Textile Machinery Factory in 1952, the Changyang Campus was renovated with the support of the Yangpu government in 2014.

Nowadays, Changyang Campus is home to nearly 25,000 people including a group of entrepreneurial talents from Princeton University and Tsinghua University. Nearly 200 innovation-leading companies are based there.

"We provide policy support for startups, develop markets for mature companies, and form an entrepreneurial community and a comfortable environment for the startup crowd," said Zhang Hong, general manager of Changyang Campus.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Changyang Campus was renovated with the support of the Yangpu District government in 2014.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

A commercial street in Changyang Campus in Yangpu District provides a leisure spot for people who work and live here.

﻿
