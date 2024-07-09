CIIE roadshow attracts hundreds of exhibitors and buyers worldwide

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) Roadshow has created a platform for exhibitors and buyers of both consumer goods and services to communicate, with nearly 60 exhibitors and more than 100 buyers participating.

The supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the 7th CIIE and the Shanghai Investment Roadshow were held on Tuesday at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai).

"At present, the planning and organizing work for the fair has shifted from the recruitment of companies to the investment stage, with the organization of the trade missions in order. I hope that exhibitors make full use of the fair, which makes the CIIE better," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import and Exposition Bureau.

Thirty-nine companies from the consumer goods section including BWT, Tapper, and IQ Air attended the roadshow today. Another 17 businesses like HSBC Group, UPS and Standard Chartered Bank from the services sector joined.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), and China Eastern Airlines led the way among the more than 100 companies participating as buyers.

Germany-based BWT is a water treatment provider integrating R&D, manufacturing, and sales. This year will the company's fifth appearance at the CIIE.

The company plans to introduce its BWT Bestaqua 14 ROC water purifier for coffee and tea to the China market for the first time.