CIIE speeds up pre-expo preparations, holds matchmaking session

Norway, Benin, Burundi and the UNICEF will be among the newcomers to the China International Import Expo this year, joining more than 50 countries and international organizations.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Norway, Benin, Burundi and the UNICEF will be among the newcomers to the China International Import Expo this year, joining more than 50 countries and international organizations at the grand event, which will be held in Shanghai in November. "At present, preparations are progressing smoothly," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

This year's enterprise exhibition will continue to boast six exhibition zones – Food & Agricultural Products, Automotive, Technology & Equipment, Consumer Goods, Medical Devices & Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

A pre-expo supply-demand matchmaking for food and agricultural product, medical equipment, and health-care product exhibition areas was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE venue in suburban Qingpu District, on Wednesday. More than 80 exhibitors and 200 buyers were in attendance. As an exhibitor for the seventh consecutive year, Lesaffre, a French enterprise founded in 1853, will bring a new version of its bread softness improver, a kind of yeast that enhances the softness of the product and extends the freshness period, showing off Lesaffre's ability to innovate and localize.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

At the French Bread Festival held in May, the Chinese steamed buns using Lesaffre's yeast won much acclaim. "I hope to invite more Chinese food companies through this event to showcase Chinese pastry at the next French Bread Festival, so that more foreigners can learn about Chinese fermented pastry," said Yu Zhiqiong, chief marketing officer of Lesaffre China.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

So far, the contracted exhibition area already exceeds 360,000 square meters, with the organization of trade missions and professional visitors being accelerated. More professional visitors are expected to participate in the 7th edition of the expo. In addition, the theme of the 7th Hongqiao Forum was also unveiled on Wednesday. Under the theme of "High-standard opening up for universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization," the forum will consist of a main forum and five sub-forums, including the release of the World Openness Report 2024 and an international symposium.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE