CIIE a 'golden door' to connect the world

A mix of returning companies and those attending the CIIE for the first time are clamoring for a chance to showcase products, services and technologies to the Chinese market.

As a trade fair for new technologies and products, the China International Import Expo is marking the 100-day countdown to its opening on Saturday. Companies will bring their latest technologies and products to the event, wishing the best for a brighter future with more innovation, cooperation, and investment. Össur, a company founded in 1971 in Iceland, has been a CIIE exhibitor since 2019, showing its latest prosthetics and orthotics, including bionic prostheses, bionic hands, and joints. This year, Össur will debut its advanced prosthetic technology at the November trade fair.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Emerson, an automation software technology company that has been in China since 1979, has been at the CIIE for six straight years. This year, they will focus on automation solutions for green energy, plastics recycling, and lithium battery production. 2024 is the seventh consecutive year that Cargill's Shanghai Innovation Center will attend the CIIE. As a multinational company with food, agriculture, financial, and industrial arms, Cargill has benefited from the growth of the CIIE. It signed deals worth more than US$11 billion combined at the first six CIIEs. They involved beef, grains, food ingredients, cotton, and iron ore to meet the needs of the Chinese market. After years of specialized research in food and beverage, Cargill has developed an AI platform that achieves quick transformation from product concept to product prototyoe with 3D printer technology.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Shen Mengdan / SHINE