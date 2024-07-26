﻿
Biz / Economy

CIIE a 'golden door' to connect the world

Shen Mengdan
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-27       0
A mix of returning companies and those attending the CIIE for the first time are clamoring for a chance to showcase products, services and technologies to the Chinese market.
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-27

As a trade fair for new technologies and products, the China International Import Expo is marking the 100-day countdown to its opening on Saturday.

Companies will bring their latest technologies and products to the event, wishing the best for a brighter future with more innovation, cooperation, and investment.

Össur, a company founded in 1971 in Iceland, has been a CIIE exhibitor since 2019, showing its latest prosthetics and orthotics, including bionic prostheses, bionic hands, and joints.

This year, Össur will debut its advanced prosthetic technology at the November trade fair.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

An amputee runs and jumps with a prosthetic leg.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

An amputee takes a drink from a water bottle using his bionic hand.

Emerson, an automation software technology company that has been in China since 1979, has been at the CIIE for six straight years.

This year, they will focus on automation solutions for green energy, plastics recycling, and lithium battery production.

2024 is the seventh consecutive year that Cargill's Shanghai Innovation Center will attend the CIIE.

As a multinational company with food, agriculture, financial, and industrial arms, Cargill has benefited from the growth of the CIIE.

It signed deals worth more than US$11 billion combined at the first six CIIEs. They involved beef, grains, food ingredients, cotton, and iron ore to meet the needs of the Chinese market.

After years of specialized research in food and beverage, Cargill has developed an AI platform that achieves quick transformation from product concept to product prototyoe with 3D printer technology.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Sugar-free chocolate biscuits made by Cargill Innovation Labs.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Any shape and pattern of chocolate can be made with Cargill's 3D printers.

Sport brand Lululemon said it will be making its CIIE debut in the sporting and outdoor goods section by highlighting innovative products across multiple categories, as the sports and wellness industry continues to flourish in China.

The company also expects China to be the brand's second-largest market by fiscal year 2026 and remains steadfast in its commitment to further invest and grow its presence.

According to government organizers, the quality of services at this year's CIIE will be better than ever.

Foreign exhibitors will be provided with multiple-entry visas, and licensing approval procedures and certificate requirements related to the display of certain products will be simplified.

With the help of AI and digital technology, intelligent service points will be set up in the exhibition halls to help exhibitors find what they are looking for and inquire about activities.

The foreign law and intellectual property service center of the fair will also be improved to provide exhibitors with a variety of professional advice.

"The fair is a golden door to the world. I hope to use this platform to help more Chinese companies go out and foreign companies come in so that the world can progress together," said Cui Zhiying, co-director of brand, marketing, and communications at Ernst & Young, which hasn't missed a single CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Cargill
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Ernst & Young
