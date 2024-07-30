Fortune befriends the bold: Live-streaming star goes it alone

The decision by live-streaming star Dong Yuhui to sever ties with New Oriental Education & Technology Group and go it alone highlights the fraught environment of livestream operators and hosts.



Dong left East Buy, the e-commerce arm of tutoring giant New Oriental Education & Technology Group, and will purchase his Time with Yuhui brand from its parent for 76.6 million yuan (US$10.5 million), according to a stock exchange filing last week.

Investors and online shoppers have been divided in their reaction.

Shares in New Oriental, a private tutoring giant, which are traded in both Hong Kong and New York, plummeted about 20 percent after Dong's decision was announced. However, Time with Yuhui added more than 100,000 new followers on its Douyin account in two days. Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok.

The split between Dong and East Bay reflected deepening business conflicts.

"East Buy failed to restructure to company promptly to fully reflect Dong's contribution to the business when he became a major value creator in the online business," wrote Yin Sheng, a columnist and a former editor at Forbes China.

It might be hard for the company to return to immediate growth in new business momentum because it lacks star power on par with Dong. Developing talent requires a long term investment and also bit of luck, he noted.

Dong has more than 26.4 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. He was the second highest ranking seller on Douyin's live-streaming merchants list, with revenue of around 533 million yuan in May. East Bay ranked sixth.