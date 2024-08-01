Two new programs bolster Shanghai summer festivities
The merging of shopping, sports, and leisure activities is crucial, as the city's latest consumption-driven efforts are in full swing for the "Shanghai Summer" campaign.
The city's "Quality Consumption Festival" and "Urban Sports Season" both began on Thursday, providing a fresh boost to summer consumption and leisure expenditures.
During the Qixi Festival, the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, over 1,000 jewelry shops in the city will offer unique collections, tie-up items, and discounts.
Laofengxiang Jewellery's Yuyuan store aims to lure animation fans with a special decoration of Freedom Gundam elements.
Retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Laomiao Gold & Jewelry will also provide festive discounts to locals and visitors during the Mid-Autumn festival, National Day holiday, and Shanghai Tourism Festival.
During the monthlong "Urban Sports Season," over dozens of Bailian shopping malls throughout the city will provide combo packs and coupons for Olympic viewing events, as well as dining, sports, and leisure activities.
Organizers, including the city's leading department stores and retailers, are distributing vouchers for restaurant chains, clothes and textiles, and sports venues to stimulate the night economy during the Olympic month.
Individual and group events like frisbee, baduanjin, zumba, hockey, and fencing will be held at shopping centers for both children and adults.
On Tuesday, Jing'an District unveiled the International Cosmetic Carnival, with follow-up events including the newest fashion pop-ups and cosmetic product launches scheduled for the upcoming months.
Over the next two months, more than 40 multinational and local beauty companies, including L'Oréal, Dior, Sisley, PECHOIN, Clarins, and UNISKIN, will provide box sets and gift packages.