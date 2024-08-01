Two new programs bolster Shanghai summer festivities

The merging of shopping, sports, and leisure activities is crucial, as the city's latest consumption-driven efforts are in full swing for the "Shanghai Summer" campaign.

The city's "Quality Consumption Festival" and "Urban Sports Season" both began on Thursday, providing a fresh boost to summer consumption and leisure expenditures.

During the Qixi Festival, the seventh day of the seventh month on the lunar calendar, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, over 1,000 jewelry shops in the city will offer unique collections, tie-up items, and discounts.

Laofengxiang Jewellery's Yuyuan store aims to lure animation fans with a special decoration of Freedom Gundam elements.

Retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Laomiao Gold & Jewelry will also provide festive discounts to locals and visitors during the Mid-Autumn festival, National Day holiday, and Shanghai Tourism Festival.