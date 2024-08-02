Auto dealers join the 'Shanghai Summer' frenzy

Shanghai's latest consumption-driven strategy focuses on one of its major industries, the automobile business, and aims to fully use leisure activities and street bazaars to attract car purchasers.

Auto dealers in the Baoshan, Songjiang, and Minhang districts are offering combination packages for local tourism attractions, museums, and theaters, with advertising campaigns running through October as part of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season.

During Thursday's Auto Shopping Festival in Jiading District, about 70 models, including SAIC Volkswagen, Jiyue, and Nio, as well as vintage caravans, were on display at the auto bazaar.