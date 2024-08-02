﻿
Biz / Economy

Auto dealers join the 'Shanghai Summer' frenzy

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
As part of the "Shanghai Summer" campaign, auto dealers in Baoshan, Songjiang, and Minhang are advertising combination packages for tourism attractions, museums and theaters.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
Auto dealers join the 'Shanghai Summer' frenzy
Ti Gong

Shanghai's latest consumption-driven strategy focuses on one of its major industries, the automobile business, and aims to fully use leisure activities and street bazaars to attract car purchasers.

Auto dealers in the Baoshan, Songjiang, and Minhang districts are offering combination packages for local tourism attractions, museums, and theaters, with advertising campaigns running through October as part of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season.

During Thursday's Auto Shopping Festival in Jiading District, about 70 models, including SAIC Volkswagen, Jiyue, and Nio, as well as vintage caravans, were on display at the auto bazaar.

Auto dealers join the 'Shanghai Summer' frenzy
Ti Gong

According to the city's auto consumption promotion plan, people who trade in for pure electric vehicles can receive a 10,000 yuan (US$1,370) subsidy, in addition to the nationwide subsidy of up to 10,000 yuan.

The program also anticipates that the number of second-hand vehicle transactions in Shanghai will reach 900,000 units by 2027, up 50 percent from 2023, and that the number of used car exports will double to 15,000 units in 2027 from 2023 levels.

According to Shanghai Commerce Commission Deputy Director Liu Min, as vehicle consumption enters a new period of transformation and upgrade, the market environment must also be optimized with new product and service models.

The three-year action plan, unveiled last month, focuses on three primary areas: stimulating demand through incentives, innovating second-hand car circulation and upgrades, and optimizing the market environment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Songjiang
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     