﻿
Biz / Economy

China sees growing foreign trade volume of tea in H1

Xinhua
  23:09 UTC+8, 2024-08-04       0
The foreign trade volume of tea on the Chinese mainland reached 196,400 tons during the first half (H1) of 2024, up 2.21 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  23:09 UTC+8, 2024-08-04       0

The foreign trade volume of tea on the Chinese mainland reached 196,400 tons during the first half (H1) of 2024, up 2.21 percent year on year, according to the Tea Industry Committee of China Association for the Promotion of International Agricultural Cooperation.

During the period, China's import volume of tea reached 24,400 tons, an increase of 41.54 percent, while the import value of tea reached 72 million US dollars, up 10.14 percent year on year.

Belt and Road partner countries were the biggest tea trade partners in the first six months of this year, with their tea trade with China reaching some 168,400 tons during the period, according to Wei You, secretary general of the tea industry committee.

The committee released an annual report on China's tea trade with Belt and Road partner countries during an industrial conference held on Sunday in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The report points out that green tea was the major export category in the tea trade with Belt and Road partner countries during the period, accounting for 92.35 percent of the total.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     