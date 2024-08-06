﻿
Bayer accelerates the launch of new products in China

Bayer's Pharmaceuticals division intends to fully use China's innovative landscape and accelerate the introduction of novel biomedicines in the coming years.
Bayer's pharmaceuticals division expects to receive nine approvals for new products and/or indications in China over the next three to five years.

Christian Rommel, chief of research and development at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division, told Shanghai Daily that the company intends to fully use China's innovative landscape and accelerate the introduction of novel biomedicines in the coming years.

Clinical trials in China are already well integrated into Bayer's global clinical initiatives, with China accounting for more than 80 percent of ongoing multi-regional trials.

"Given the strength in biological R&D and potential in China, we are looking forward to more collaboration between Bayer and local companies, which could also enhance the R&D activities between Europe and China," he said.

As part of its global Co.Labs network, it plans to establish the Bayer Co.Lab in Shanghai in collaboration with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in September.

This would support early-stage innovation by offering laboratory co-working space, scientific and operational knowledge, and resource outreach possibilities.

"I am fully convinced we will see more and more innovations coming from China in the next few years as long as the country is committed to pioneering innovation," he said.

Shanghai is one of China's most innovative hubs, having a well-developed innovation ecosystem, he added.

He also praised China's biomedical innovation landscape for its maturity, which combines entrepreneurship and corporate leadership, academic resources, ongoing efforts to preserve intellectual property rights, and a welcoming environment for venture capital.

﻿
