Animation, cartoon and gaming spearhead shopping

Shanghai consolidated its position as the most sought-after city for retailers with 770 new debut store openings in the first seven months this year, adding 16.5 percent from a year ago.

The Quality Life Festival, as part of the Shanghai Summer consumption promotion campaign, opened on Friday, ushering in a new round of initiatives to elevate the shopping environment for locals and inbound visitors.

Animation, cartoon and gaming have been gaining momentum recently as retailers are wooing young consumers, according to the latest data released by local commercial property consultancy Data Quest China at the launch ceremony on Friday.

At the same time leading brands have been actively seeking cross-industry tie-ups. These include café openings by fashion houses, and collaboration between luxury brands with local time-honored brands.

According to the Shanghai Commerce Commission, a series of promotional activities at major shopping centers in Jing'an District are scheduled in the next two months.

Art installations, performances and leisure activities will be staged in the coming months to diversify customers' shopping experience.

Top shopping destinations including the Plaza 66, Taikoo Hui, JC Plaza, Jing'an Kerry Center are staging a series of art projects, pop-up performance, seasonal promotions and combo discount packages for dining and shopping over the summer shopping season.



The new promotional campaign would continue to expand various retail formats to optimize and diversify shopping experience to consolidate the city's position as a top choice for overseas tourists seeking sightseeing and shopping experiences.