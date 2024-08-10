﻿
Biz / Economy

Animation, cartoon and gaming spearhead shopping

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
Shanghai consolidated its position as the most sought-after city for retailers with 770 new debut store openings in the first seven months this year.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0

Shanghai consolidated its position as the most sought-after city for retailers with 770 new debut store openings in the first seven months this year, adding 16.5 percent from a year ago.

The Quality Life Festival, as part of the Shanghai Summer consumption promotion campaign, opened on Friday, ushering in a new round of initiatives to elevate the shopping environment for locals and inbound visitors.

Animation, cartoon and gaming have been gaining momentum recently as retailers are wooing young consumers, according to the latest data released by local commercial property consultancy Data Quest China at the launch ceremony on Friday.

At the same time leading brands have been actively seeking cross-industry tie-ups. These include café openings by fashion houses, and collaboration between luxury brands with local time-honored brands.

According to the Shanghai Commerce Commission, a series of promotional activities at major shopping centers in Jing'an District are scheduled in the next two months.

Art installations, performances and leisure activities will be staged in the coming months to diversify customers' shopping experience.

Top shopping destinations including the Plaza 66, Taikoo Hui, JC Plaza, Jing'an Kerry Center are staging a series of art projects, pop-up performance, seasonal promotions and combo discount packages for dining and shopping over the summer shopping season.

The new promotional campaign would continue to expand various retail formats to optimize and diversify shopping experience to consolidate the city's position as a top choice for overseas tourists seeking sightseeing and shopping experiences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Kerry
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     