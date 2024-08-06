Summer sales campaign in full swing for shoppers in Thailand, China

Shanghai's retail conglomerate Bailian Co Ltd has teamed up with Thailand's retail giant Central Department Store to launch a summer membership privileges exchange program scheduled to run through late October.



This marks the first collaboration between two leading retail groups in China and Thailand to offer additional benefits for each other's members.

Shanghai has become a top choice for overseas tourists seeking sightseeing and shopping experiences.

During the summer, a series of personalized and unique play-and-shop experiences have been offered for inbound travelers.

Among these, the inaugural "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season kicked off in June.

It hopes to leverage creative interconnections and integration among shopping, travel, culture, sports, and exhibitions to further attract global travelers to enjoy the city's summer festivities and events, and further elevate Shanghai's recognition as a friendly metropolis for inbound visitors.

Under the theme of "Shanghai Summer" and "Bailian Cool Summer Fashion Festival," Bailian has been making continuous efforts to elevate its one-stop shopping experience based on high-quality products, convenient payment, and shopping benefits.

Bailian has responded to the "Shanghai Summer" campaign to promote inbound traveler's shopping experiences, such as optimizing foreign card acceptance at major shopping destinations, and offering bilingual services and in-store tax refunds.

As an important part of the JOY Month for members，Bailian's 10 participating stores, including No.1 Yaohan, Orient Shopping Center (its flagship), Yongan Department Store, No. 1 Shopping Center, The River Mall, and Bailian Outlets (in Qingpu District), have collaborated with approximately 800 brand merchants within their premises to offer three types of cash coupons worth 100 yuan each (including one 100 yuan coupon for over 500 yuan worth of purchases and one-time only two 100 yuan coupons for over 2,000 yuan worth of purchases ), exclusively for inbound tourists.

Bailian has prepared additional presents for members of the Thai retail group on top of the regular tax refunds and cash coupons for all inbound travelers.

Bailian is offering customized sports-themed bags as gifts for Cenfinity and The1 Exclusive members of the Central Department Store.

It has also arranged a series of sports and social activities at major department stores, shopping malls, and outlets to attract more international tourists to the culture of different commercial areas and communities, and to promote the growth of inbound consumption as well as exchanges with overseas visitors and foreign communities.

Central Department Store, under the Central Retail Group, is a subsidiary of the Central Group in Thailand, which operates over 5,000 locations globally that include malls, department stores, restaurants and hotels.

The department store chain is Thailand's leading fashion retailer and shopping destination, with 27 stores in major cities across the country and over 30 million The1 members.

During the summer program, the chain is providing 1,800 baht (US$51) worth of cash vouchers and special discounts for Bailian members traveling to Thailand.

Over the campaign period, it is offering special privileges for Bailian members at five participating stores — Central Chidlom, Central @ centralwOrld, Central Pattaya Beach, Central Festival Chiangmai and Central Phuket.

They include discount coupons worth up to 1,800 baht. Coupons worth up to 70 baht are offered at participating Tops Supermarket, Tops Food Hall, and Tops Fine Food branches.

There are special privileges and discounts for international tourists from over 45 world-renowned brands worth more than 12,000 baht, including La Mer, Estée Lauder, Tom Ford Beauty, MAC, Sabina, Guy Laroche, Marks & Spencer, Sanrio, Smiggle, Adidas, Sunglass Hut, Tissot, Zwilling, PAÑPURI and Dyson.

Additional privileges include beauty gifts and herbal drinks at Lofter, exclusively at Central Chidlom.

Discounts are subject to terms and conditions that can be checked at point of sale.

Central Chidlom is due to complete its biggest transformation in 50 years, with a 4-billion-baht upgrade set to complete by the end of the year.

This joint membership program marks the first partnership between Bailian and Central Department Store, bringing additional benefit for each other’s membership base of more than 30 million. This not only offers exceptional shopping experience for the two countries' shoppers traveling to the other side, but also serves as an excellent chance for both parties to innovate new service models and extend membership base. Furthermore, it also lays a solid foundation for the two retail giant’s future collaboration.