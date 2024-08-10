Cruise Festival extends warm welcome to global tourists

The inaugural Shanghai International Cruise Festival opened on Saturday to fully tap into the cruise travel boom and enhance the city's appeal to local and inbound tourists.

Shanghai government deputy secretary-general Liu Ping told the launch ceremony that the cruise industry is of great significance to expanding domestic demand, unleashing consumption potential and promoting high-level opening-up.

A highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, the cruise festival extends the warmest welcome to global tourists.

"The city will continue to offer new cruise relevant consumption scenes and relevant services for the cruise industry to cater to customers' diversified and personalized demand," he said.

"The cruise festival also aims to boost Shanghai's position as an international consumption hub and invite more cruise companies to set up headquarters in the city."