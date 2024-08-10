﻿
Biz / Economy

Cruise Festival extends warm welcome to global tourists

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:44 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
The inaugural Shanghai International Cruise Festival opened on Saturday to fully tap into the cruise travel boom and enhance the city's appeal to local and inbound tourists.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:44 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
Cruise Festival extends warm welcome to global tourists
Ti Gong

The Shanghai International Cruise Port has become the leading cruise homeport in Asia.

The inaugural Shanghai International Cruise Festival opened on Saturday to fully tap into the cruise travel boom and enhance the city's appeal to local and inbound tourists.

Shanghai government deputy secretary-general Liu Ping told the launch ceremony that the cruise industry is of great significance to expanding domestic demand, unleashing consumption potential and promoting high-level opening-up.

A highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, the cruise festival extends the warmest welcome to global tourists.

"The city will continue to offer new cruise relevant consumption scenes and relevant services for the cruise industry to cater to customers' diversified and personalized demand," he said.

"The cruise festival also aims to boost Shanghai's position as an international consumption hub and invite more cruise companies to set up headquarters in the city."

Cruise Festival extends warm welcome to global tourists
Ti Gong

A drone lightshow

The Shanghai International Cruise Port has become the leading cruise homeport in Asia and the fourth busiest globally.

In the first half, the city's two cruise ports, the Wusongkou and North Bund cruise terminals, received 89 cruise ships and about 592,700 passengers.

In 2024, the Wusongkou terminal is expected to receive 207 ships and around 1.5 million inbound travelers, further showcasing Shanghai's growing prominence as a major cruise hub in Asia.

A series of cross-over promotions and marketing approaches that integrate cruise ship culture with tourism packages have been unveiled by local travel agencies and event organizers.

Six cruise-themed events and promotional campaigns are scheduled till the end of August to turn the summer consumption scene into a cruise carnival.

Royal Caribbean, Adora and China Merchants Viking Cruises will host interactive activities, including family experiences and piano performances to run through the end of this month.

Shanghai Sea World, a sports and leisure activity complex, will open its first phase by the end of next month to fully leverage the cultural tourism potential in the northern Baoshan District.

It sits in the vicinity of the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

Cruise Festival extends warm welcome to global tourists

A fireworks show is staged to celebrate the launch of the Shanghai International Cruise Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     