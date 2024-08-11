﻿
Biz / Economy

China issues guidelines to ramp up green transition of economic, social development

Xinhua
  22:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have unveiled a set of guidelines to ramp up green transition in all areas of economic and social development.
Xinhua
  22:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council have unveiled a set of guidelines to ramp up green transition in all areas of economic and social development.

According to the recently issued guidelines, the main objectives are that by 2030, the country will achieve "remarkable results" in the green transition in all areas of economic and social development; and by 2035, a green, low-carbon, and circular development economic system will be basically established and the goal of Beautiful China will be basically achieved.

The guidelines have raised a raft of work tasks such as optimizing the development and protection of territorial space, promoting the green and low-carbon transition in industrial structure and the energy sector, as well as promoting green transition in the transport sector and urban-rural development.

The guidelines also put forward quantitative work goals for different fields. By 2030, the scale of the energy conservation and environmental protection industry in the country will reach about 15 trillion yuan (about 2.1 trillion US dollars), the proportion of non-fossil energy will increase to about 25 percent of energy consumption, and the installed capacity of pumped storage hydropower will exceed 120 million kilowatts.

By 2030, the carbon emission intensity of commercial transport per unit of turnover will drop by about 9.5 percent compared with 2020, and the annual utilization of bulk solid waste will reach about 4.5 billion tons, with the output rate of main resources to increase by about 45 percent compared with 2020, according to the guidelines.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the guidelines were issued at a time when China has made historical achievements in green and low-carbon development since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

For instance, as of the end of June 2024, the installed capacity of renewable energy has reached 1.653 billion kW, accounting for 53.8 percent of the country's total installed capacity. In 2023, the nation's energy consumption and carbon emission intensity per unit of GDP dropped by more than 26 percent and 35 percent, respectively, compared with 2012, it said.

However, the NDRC said China still faces difficulties and challenges in green transition, with the energy structure remaining biased toward coal and the proportion of fossil energy and traditional industries remaining high in the country. "In addition, the global green transition is facing setbacks, environmental and climate issues are increasingly being politicized, and green trade barriers are escalating."

The guidelines will be of great significance to promote the green transition of the development model, comprehensively promote the construction of a beautiful China, and achieve high-quality development, according to the NDRC.

The guidelines also highlight green transition in the consumption model by encouraging people to pursue green and healthy life. They also aim to boost green consumption by expanding the scope and scale of government procurement of green products, promoting trade-in programs to boost consumer spending on green products, and carrying out marketing campaigns for new energy vehicles and green home appliances in rural regions.

According to the guidelines, the country will pursue fiscal and taxation policies that are conducive to promoting green and low-carbon development and the efficient use of resources.

In terms of financial instruments, China will extend the implementation period of carbon emission reduction support tools to the end of 2027 and actively develop financial instruments such as green equity financing, green financial leasing, and green trusts.

In terms of investment mechanisms, investment within the central budget will actively support key projects, and the government will encourage and regulate the participation of social capital in green and low-carbon projects, according to the guidelines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     