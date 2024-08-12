Biz / Economy

China reports record railway passenger trips in Jan.-July

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0

Railway passenger trips in China hit a record high of about 2.52 billion in the first seven months of 2024, a surge of 15.7 percent year on year, data from the country's railway operator showed Monday.

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said that during this period, an average of 10,434 passenger trains were operated daily, up 10.6 percent year on year.

In the first seven months, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway reported approximately 15.38 million cross-boundary passenger trips, an increase of 54.7 percent from a year earlier.

During the same period, the China-Laos Railway handled around 139,000 cross-border passenger trips, according to the company.

The company said that since the beginning of 2024, it has tapped potential in its capabilities for transporting passengers by opening new rail lines and optimizing railway operations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
