Shanghai sets up online archive of business policies, regulations

"Optimizing the business environment is a project that will never be completed," said Peng Wenhao, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

On the road towards the optimization of Shanghai's business environment, many milestones have been achieved. Shanghai has once again led the nation by launching an online archive of business regulations and policies today to benchmark the international evaluation system, categorizing and collecting over 1,700 laws and regulations, normative documents, case data, and more.

In May 2023, the World Bank released a methodology document to officially launch a new business environment evaluation system: the Business Ready (B-ready) Report.

It includes 10 indicators, ranging from market access, access to business premises, and infrastructure services, to access to financial services, resolution of commercial disputes, and promotion of market competition.

"The World Bank's Business Ready Report has brought us a lot of insight," Peng said.

"Shanghai is the window through which the world observes China, and this historical moment is critical for the optimization of our business environment, as we are now in the midst of a major change not seen in a century."