China Southern, Air China receive their first domestically manufactured C919 planes

The domestically produced C919 large passenger jet was officially delivered to Air China and China Southern Airlines from its manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, marking another milestone as the aircraft manufacturer steps up production capacity.

This expand's COMAC's customer base following the delivery of the first C919 to Shanghai-headquartered China Eastern Airlines in December 2022.

"This marks the scalable operation of domestic-made jetliners and China's booming civil aviation industry provides huge potential for the future development of locally made aircraft," said Hu Zhenjiang, deputy administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.