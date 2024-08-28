﻿
Biz / Economy

China Southern, Air China receive their first domestically manufactured C919 planes

  23:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
The delivery marks an increase in COMAC's production capacity and brings total C919 deliveries to nine after China Eastern received the first seven.
The domestically produced C919 large passenger jet was officially delivered to Air China and China Southern Airlines from its manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, marking another milestone as the aircraft manufacturer steps up production capacity.

This expand's COMAC's customer base following the delivery of the first C919 to Shanghai-headquartered China Eastern Airlines in December 2022.

"This marks the scalable operation of domestic-made jetliners and China's booming civil aviation industry provides huge potential for the future development of locally made aircraft," said Hu Zhenjiang, deputy administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Hua Siqing / Ti Gong

The delivery ceremony of the C919 for Air China and China Southern Airlines was held on Wednesday at COMAC's manufacturing base in Pudong.

The delivery ceremony was held on Wednesday at COMAC's manufacturing base adjacent to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

The two major government-backed airlines represent the C919's second and third customers, following China Eastern Airlines.

A total of nine planes have now been delivered, including seven already operated by China Eastern.

Air China's C919 model has a cabin configuration of 158 seats – eight business class seats and 150 economy class seats.

China Southern's initial C919 aircraft will have business, premium economy and economy classes for a total of 164 seats.

China Eastern took delivery of the first C919 aircraft from COMAC in December 2022.

The carrier currently operates five regular commercial routes using the C919 with a combined 3,600 flights and 10,000 flight hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
China Southern Airlines
COMAC
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

