﻿
Biz / Economy

China firmly opposes Canada's intention to impose surtaxes on more Chinese products

Xinhua
  08:27 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
China on Wednesday expressed firm opposition after Canada launched a consultation process concerning potential surtaxes on more Chinese products.
Xinhua
  08:27 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0

China on Wednesday expressed firm opposition after Canada launched a consultation process concerning potential surtaxes on more Chinese products, according to the commerce ministry.

A spokesperson for the ministry said China has taken note of Canada's latest announcement to initiate a 30-day consultation for potential surtaxes on Chinese batteries and parts, semiconductors, solar products and critical minerals.

Canada's move, which came only half a month after it imposed restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles and other products, is "dangerous and irresponsible," said the spokesperson.

The action will severely impact bilateral economic and trade relations, seriously undermine the global economic system and trade rules, and destabilize the global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson.

China urges Canada to respect the facts, adhere to the World Trade Organization rules and refrain from going further down the wrong path, said the spokesperson, vowing that China will take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Canada announced in late August that it will implement a 100-percent surtax on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, effective October 1, 2024, and impose a 25-percent surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China starting October 15, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     