Discount vouchers to boost city consumption

Foreigners, together with locals, are invited to join a shopping spree or enjoy a treat with family and friends as consumption coupons for leisure activities, dining and tourism will soon be offered to all.



Coupons worth a total of 500 million yuan (US$74 million) will be offered by the municipal finance funds from Saturday to fully leverage the holiday season to invigorate economic vitality, government officials said at a media briefing.

Follow-up coupons will be offered in several batches to the end of this year according to the initial response.

Wei Lu, chief economist of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, said the service consumption subsidies fit well with the consumption upgrade trend and cater to different types of leisure activities for different consumer groups during the peak holiday season.

The latest initiatives are put in place to encourage daily consumption and also coincide with the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival as well as the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, he noted.

By offering these consumption coupons, city authorities aim to unleash more synergies between retail, tourism, entertainment, performance and sports events through coordinated efforts.

Relevant authorities will also be assessing the actual usage of the coupons and will be optimizing the number and the different types of vouchers to enhance consumers' experience.

The city's action plan to boost service consumption was unveiled earlier this year by authorities in the commerce, retail, tourism, sports sectors and economic planning bodies.

By 2027, the service industry is expected to contribute over half of the city's total retail size.

Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, said it plans to fully leverage the momentum of vibrant tourism and accommodation spending during the rest of this year.

The growth rate of the city's combined hotel accommodation revenue in the first half of this year is the highest in the country.

Over a dozen types of coupons in four major sectors – catering, accommodation, movie and sports – will be available on a first come, first served basis.