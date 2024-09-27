Biz / Economy

Shanghai stock trading back to normal after a brief glitch amid surges

﻿ Shen Mengdan
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
Transaction confirmations were unusually slow after the exchange opened this morning, but a quick investigation solved the issue.
Trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange returned to normal gradually from 11:13am after abnormality was reported on Friday morning.

The SSE was unusually slow in confirming transactions after the opening of today's stock market, causing confusion among investors. The situation was immediately addressed after an investigation was carried out by the exchange.

The SSE apologized for the incident in a statement on its website.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,087.53 points on Friday, up 2.88 percent from Thursday and claiming a third day of consecutive surge.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stock Exchange
SSE
