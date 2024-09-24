Shanghai's MICE industry: a chronicle of growth and global standing

The construction of the Shanghai International Conference Center in 1999 marked a turning point for the landscape of the city's MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry.

With the 99 Fortune Global Forum choosing Shanghai as its host city, the city government swiftly responded by constructing the center in Lujiazui within an astonishing 11 months. This move not only addressed the absence of a dedicated venue for international conferences but also laid the groundwork for Shanghai to emerge as a key player in the global events arena.

Over the past 25 years, the center has stood as a testament to the remarkable growth of China's exhibition industry.

"Since 1999, the Shanghai International Conference Center has borne witness to the development of China's exhibition economy. Through hosting various conferences and exhibitions, it has played a significant role in driving economic development," Zhou Hong, former director of the conference department at the Shanghai International Convention Center Oriental Riverside Hotel, told Shanghai Daily.

Fast forward to 2001, when Shanghai took center stage by hosting the prestigious APEC Summit at the center. Against the backdrop of global political shifts, the summit served as a platform for world leaders to convene and discuss pressing issues. The following years saw a string of high-profile events hosted at the center, including the Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in 2002 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in 2006, cementing Shanghai's reputation as an international conference destination.