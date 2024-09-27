Biz / Economy

SSE investigates claims of slow transaction confirmations

  12:31 UTC+8, 2024-09-27
The Shanghai Stock Exchange has been investigating claims of slow transaction confirmations after receiving complaints from investors, the exchange said in a notice on Friday morning.

It was reported that a number of investors said the exchange trading system could neither sell nor withdraw orders after the opening of the stock, while the system accepted transactions as normal at 11:15am when Shanghai Daily tested it.

The SSE reminded investors to pay close attention to its notice.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,065.29 points in the morning session, up 2.14 percent after rising for two consecutive days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stock Exchange
SSE
