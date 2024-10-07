City enjoys a holiday boost in consumer spending

Shanghai's spending on retail and catering, both online and offline, climbed steadily along with foot traffic during the National Day holiday.

Overall holiday spending in the city from September 30 to October 6 was 67.6 billion yuan (US$9.5 billion), 3.2 percent more than a year ago, according to the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

The city's foot traffic was up thanks to various tie-in activities, exhibitions and promotional campaigns, with 34.49 million visits recorded at 36 major business districts, a rise of 9.8 percent from the same period last year.

Catering services were a bright spot with discount vouchers at various restaurants offered through major online payment sites for local diners.

The city's overall catering spending recorded double-digit growth with total offline catering revenue at 8 billion yuan, the commission said.

Altogether, catering coupons worth 120 million yuan were offered by the city government in two batches since the end of September, boosting spending at local restaurants.

Shanghai financial consultant Jessie Cao said she saved 300 yuan for a family meal at a Cantonese restaurant in the Pudong New Area after securing a voucher from the government-specified mini-site on WeChat.

"It's a nice occasion to gather with family members and even better with the government subsidies," she said.

As catering demands diversified, tie-ins with sports and entertainment events also emerged.

Coffee chain Lavazza leveraged its sponsorship for the Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 and offered specialty coffee drinks and new tennis-themed decorations at selected outlets in the city to attract customers who are sports lovers.