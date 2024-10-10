﻿
Biz / Economy

China publishes draft law on private sector promotion to solicit public opinion

Xinhua
  19:38 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
China's Ministry of Justice and the National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday published a draft of the private sector promotion law to solicit public opinion.

The draft, with 77 articles in nine chapters, features equal treatment and protection of private sector businesses.

It includes provisions on ensuring private businesses' fair participation and competition in the market, improving the investment and financing environment for these businesses, supporting their technological innovations, optimizing services for them and strengthening the protection of their rights and interests.

It also covers measures to better regulate and guide the enterprises, to promote the healthy development of private businesses and the healthy growth of relevant business persons, while safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of their employees.

The draft will be open for public comments until November 8.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
