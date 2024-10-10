﻿
Hongqiao economic forum to be a highlight at CIIE

The 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum will take place during the CIIE, on "High-Standard Opening Up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization."
Dong Jun / SHINE

The seventh Hongqiao International Economic Forum is scheduled to take place from November 5 to 10 during this year's China International Import Expo.

Under the theme of "High-Standard Opening Up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization," this year's forum will discuss topics such as climate change, the global south, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the World Trade Organization, artificial intelligence, new-energy vehicles, and consumption upgrades.

The forum will also release the World Openness Report 2024, and include a range of closed-door sessions and exclusive promotional events.

A total of 19 sub-forums will be held under four modules, namely Opening Up and Development, Opening Up and Collaboration, Opening Up and Innovation, and Opening up and Sharing, and closed-door meetings and investment promotion events will also be staged.

Global organizations and leading think tanks will be unveiling new flagship reports, initiatives, and roadmaps, including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the State Information Center, and the Center for China and Globalization.

Guided tours will be provided for participants in the forum.

The consumer goods exhibition area will also host a sub-forum focusing on consumption upgrades, with dialogues and discussions among industry experts, exhibitors, and members of the China International Import Expo's enterprise alliance.

Details of the forums can be found at the homepage at forum.ciie.org

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
