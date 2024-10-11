Measures to help Hongqiao CBD become a world trade platform

New measures have been issued by Hongqiao Central Business District's administrative committee and government departments to help the district become a new platform for world trade.

There are 33 specific measures put forward, covering fields that include new types of international trade such as cross-border e-commerce and digital trade, specialized legal institutions, and services for talent.

According to the measures, an annual exhibition and marketing platform should be set up in the CBD area, with support for special food registration such as those for babies and medical use.

A digital technology application center for Silk Road e-commerce should also be built, providing more opportunities for international cooperation in various aspects such as electronic bills of lading and electronic payment.

There are also measures supporting the introduction of third-party conformity assessment services, and six different one-stop services including quality inspection and testing, certification, and accreditation, and welcoming more international industry associations, trade promotion agencies, and other international economic organizations into the district.

Liu Ping, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, said that the Hongqiao CBD has achieved good results in constructing the international trade center platform.

"From the Silk Road e-commerce to the Hongqiao International Central Legal District. Hongqiao CBD, it is a business card of Shanghai," Liu said.