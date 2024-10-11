Measures to help Hongqiao CBD become a world trade platform
New measures have been issued by Hongqiao Central Business District's administrative committee and government departments to help the district become a new platform for world trade.
There are 33 specific measures put forward, covering fields that include new types of international trade such as cross-border e-commerce and digital trade, specialized legal institutions, and services for talent.
According to the measures, an annual exhibition and marketing platform should be set up in the CBD area, with support for special food registration such as those for babies and medical use.
A digital technology application center for Silk Road e-commerce should also be built, providing more opportunities for international cooperation in various aspects such as electronic bills of lading and electronic payment.
There are also measures supporting the introduction of third-party conformity assessment services, and six different one-stop services including quality inspection and testing, certification, and accreditation, and welcoming more international industry associations, trade promotion agencies, and other international economic organizations into the district.
Liu Ping, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai government, said that the Hongqiao CBD has achieved good results in constructing the international trade center platform.
"From the Silk Road e-commerce to the Hongqiao International Central Legal District. Hongqiao CBD, it is a business card of Shanghai," Liu said.
In addition, the application process for foreign talent visas and residences would become more convenient to encourage foreign personnel to participate in the business district's key exhibitions, conferences and activities.
Ye Jian, deputy commissioner of Shanghai Customs, said: "The business development of cross-border e-commerce at Shanghai ports in terms of export is quite rapid, with a total export value of more than 85 billion yuan (US$12 million) last year."
At present, there are 211 recognized headquarters enterprises in the Hongqiao CBD, and there are over 2,000 enterprises with actual international trade business.
In the past three years, trade in the Hongqiao CBD has grown from 24.13 billion yuan to 75.93 billion yuan, according to official data.