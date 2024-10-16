Foreign R&D centers strong endorsement of Shanghai's supporting actions

Shanghai's support measures, such as preferential corporate income tax rates and talent acquisition, are welcomed by foreign-funded R&D facilities.

Shanghai has been working on supporting laws and convenient measures for foreign-funded R&D facilities here. These policies and measures include customs clearance facilitation for cross-border R&D, talent acquisition and development, entry and exit, and stay and residence facilitation. The foreign-funded R&D centers are also considered a "technologically advanced service enterprise" and may be eligible for preferential corporate income tax rates. Shanghai Daily spoke to representatives of R&D centers from Herbalife, Carrier, and Henkel to learn about their recent initiatives, strategies, and achievements.

In February 2024, Herbalife's Product Innovation Center, a global nutrition leader, was awarded the certificate of "Foreign-Funded R&D Center in Shanghai" and will be eligible for a number of local government introduced measures. The Product Innovation Center has already established itself as Herbalife's innovation powerhouse. Since 2022, it has supported Herbalife's R&D in product packaging in the Asia-Pacific, Brazilian, and European markets, contributing significantly to the company's global growth. Since June of this year, the center has been providing research, development, and other services to the Asia-Pacific region. The US nutrition giant said that Shanghai excels in government transparency and openness. The city provides robust legal safeguards for the long-term growth of enterprises that invest in Shanghai. The city boasts modern infrastructure and a broad industrial support system. Shanghai also has a strong industrial structure and a significant market size. The center has helped Herbalife launch over 40 new products in China in the last four years, including DHA gummies and portable shakes for young people. In 2023 and 2024, the center's product packaging design earned four international design prizes, eight domestic industry awards, and 11 patents.

Likewise, multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel established an R&D center for its Adhesive Technologies business in Zhangjiang as early as 2013 to strengthen its innovation capabilities in China.

Henkel announced in 2021 that it would transform the Zhangjiang R&D center into the Shanghai Inspiration Center (ICS) for China and Asia-Pacific. Henkel invested 500 million yuan (US$702,600) in the Zhangjiang R&D center, reflecting its commitment to the region and drive for innovation. With a floor area of 33,000 square meters, the ICS will accommodate more than 30 labs and a 300-square-meter customer service center. More than 500 Henkel experts and scientists work in the center and collaborate across departments to develop new technologies that support all Henkel Adhesive Technologies business and service areas. "Shanghai is a dynamic hub for innovation and business growth," said Anna An, president of Henkel China. "The city offers a strong technological environment, high-end talent from across the world, and a favorable business environment.” Notably, the center has already achieved some new research results via its cutting-edge technology. For example, Teroson flame retardant coating, designed for the underbody of electric vehicles, addresses fire risks associated with high-energy batteries, offering exceptional protection by withstanding temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius with a minimal thickness of just 1 mm, making it ideal for the electric vehicle market to protect drivers and passengers in emergencies.