China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.2 in October

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in October, up from 50 in September, official data showed Thursday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The service sector sub-index stood at 50.1 in October, up from 49.9 in September, while that of construction fell to 50.4 from 50.7 in the same period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

A breakdown of the data showed that railway transport, water transport, air transport, postal services, capital market services and ecological conservation recorded an expansion in October, while those related to wholesale, accommodation, Internet software and information technology services, property sector, and resident services logged contraction.

Thursday's data also showed the country's manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 in October.