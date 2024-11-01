CIIE boosts pharma and health-care firms' confidence

Leading pharmaceutical and health-care companies have gained confidence from the positive results from previous editions of the China International Import Expo, and are pledging further investment to introduce innovative products.



The speeding up of the approval process for new medicines in China is a strong boost for multinationals. They regard the CIIE as an ideal platform to share latest research results and showcase cutting-edge solutions.

On the national level, various measures have been put in place to speed up of medicines with a unique mechanism or targeting urgent medical needs.

Li Li, head of the National Medical Products Administration, told a recent media briefing that in the first eight months this year, it approved 31 innovative medicines and 46 medical devices, adding 19 percent and 12 percent from the year-earlier period.

A latest trial policy from the administration seeks to further elevate the efficiency of clinical trials, and it aims to complete the review of clinical trial applications for investigative new medicines in 30 working days.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Spevigo intravenous injection for the rare skin disease generalized pustular psoriasis was approved in 2022 and became available for Chinese patients in 2023 following its debut at the 2020 CIIE.

In March, the Spevigo subcutaneous injection became the first globally innovative drug developed by a multinational pharmaceutical company to receive approval in China ahead of other major markets.

The company hopes to continue to expand investment in new medicines research and development and expects 25 approvals in human pharma by 2030.