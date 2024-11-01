Biz / Economy

CIIE invites the world to share China opportunities

The 7th China International Import Expo, an important initiative for China to open its market to the world, begins on Tuesday with the theme of "New Era, Shared future."
The 7th China International Import Expo, which kicks off tomorrow with the theme of "New Era, Shared future," again demonstrates China's opening-up stance to the world.

An important initiative for China to open its market to the world, the CIIE has functioned as a platform to promote investment, international procurement, human exchanges and cooperation since 2018.

The overall exhibition area this year exceeds 420,000 square meters, with 152 countries, regions and international organizations, as well as over 3,496 exhibitors participating in national and corporate exhibitions, more than the previous expos.

The number of exhibitors from the world's top 500 and industry-leading enterprises is also a record, with 297 taking part, among which 186 enterprises and institutions have attended every CIIE.

Innovation, a CIIE keyword

A materials zone has been set up for the first time this year, covering electronic materials, biomaterials, specialty materials, and other high-value-added products of the global high-end manufacturing industry chain, with Invista, Lippon, Advantest Corporation and other companies participating for the first time.

The automotive exhibition area features unmanned driving, the low-altitude economy and new-energy storage as highlights this year, focusing on how clean and intelligent mobility in the new era could benefit both the public and the environment.

"The CIIE this year will debut more than 400 flagship products, technologies and services, with a total of 780 government groups coming to the exhibition hall for procurement, which is unprecedented, "said Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan.

There is also a special zone for aging and health, bringing together cutting-edge technology and related products and services for the elderly, helping to release the new momentum of the "silver economy."

Academic and business exchanges

The Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which is held annually in conjunction with CIIE, will run on a bigger scale this year. As usual, the World Openness Report and the World Openness Index will be released at the forum.

In addition to the Shanghai City Investment Promotion Conference and two sub-forums, nearly 100 round tables and conferences are to be held until Friday.

CIIE services constantly improving

An intelligent assistant, the AI digital service helper, was developed to serve participants of CIIE this year, realizing full navigation both inside and outside the exhibition halls.

Shanghai Customs has introduced 18 measures to simplify application and reviewing procedures and has 119 special windows and channels at 26 major ports in Shanghai to improve the efficiency of customs clearance of exhibits.

In addition, 117 luggage storage lockers have been set up at the metro stations of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

There are also several special bus lines for the expo as well as shuttle lines, with four hotel shuttle bus lines covering 40 hotels.

Volunteers participating in this year's CIIE include 100 professional interpreters and 65 lawyers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
