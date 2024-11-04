﻿
Biz / Economy

Pudong's Global Operator Program broadens its scope

GOP to help domestic companies expand overseas as it continues to seek to attract global headquarters and operators to the district, targeting 300 participants by the end of 2025.
Pudong's Global Operator Program (GOP) is broadening its scope to assist domestic companies in expanding overseas while at the same time attracting multinational corporations to the district.

Launched on December 16, 2020, GOP seeks to attract global headquarters and operators to Pudong, enhancing its position in the global industrial, value, and innovation chains.

During a promotion conference on Monday, 20 new members – including GSK, NETZSCH, and Nippon Paints – joined the program, bringing the total to 218 participants, with 166 foreign-funded companies across sectors such as management, investment, trade, manufacturing, research and development, and professional services. Pudong is targeting 300 participants by the end of 2025.

According to Pudong government officials, participating companies will benefit from personalized services, special funding, and priority access to initiatives like expedited customs clearance, all designed to bolster their growth in the district.

At the conference, a The "GOP Overseas Partners" initiative was unveiled, aimed at providing tailored operational and financial solutions for domestic businesses looking to expand internationally.

The initial batch of 11 partners includes Ecovis Ruide China, Google, and XNode, offering services ranging from legal and accounting support to public sector coordination and intellectual property protection.

In addition, a GOP Service Center was introduced to streamline interaction between government departments, GOP partners, and participant companies, offering a one-stop service for policy guidance, service assurance, information sharing, and issue resolution.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
