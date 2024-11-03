﻿
Biz / Economy

CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Edwards Lifesciences: Deepening collaboration with Chinese partners

Dan Lippis
  09:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Japan and Asia Pacific corporate vice president Dan Lippis says Edwards Lifesciences is committed to being a trusted partner for China's "Healthy China 2030 Blueprint."
Editor's note:

The China International Import Expo has become a popular platform for global firms to connect with China and the world since its inception in 2018. We invite some global chiefs attending the 7th CIIE to present how they view the event, and what they will share this year.

Ti Gong

Dan Lippis, corporate vice president of Japan and Asia Pacific at Edwards Lifesciences

As a critical window for high-level open cooperation and shared development opportunities in China, the China International Import Expo has been the perfect platform for Edwards Lifesciences to showcase its latest innovations and advanced technologies.

For Edwards Lifesciences, the Chinese market is not a "choice" but a vital "necessity" for growth.

The CIIE also creates opportunities for us to deepen our collaboration with Chinese clinicians and the health-care industry to fight cardiovascular disease.

As the leading global structural heart innovation company, Edwards will proudly participate in the CIIE for the fifth consecutive year, presenting over ten innovative products and treatment solutions for valve replacement and repair.

This fully demonstrates our long-term commitment and strong confidence in China's health-care industry.

Faced with the significant unmet needs of Chinese patients with structural heart disease, we hope to leverage CIIE's influence to collaborate with clinicians and industry partners to drive continual breakthroughs and innovations in this disease area.

We are committed to being a trusted partner for China's "Healthy China 2030 Blueprint," dedicated to making innovative solutions accessible to more Chinese patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
