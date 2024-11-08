City trading group signs food and beverage deals

Procurement contracts between the city's leading food and beverage retailers and multinational brands were signed at the China International Import Expo on Friday.

The Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of the Shanghai Trading Group reached 56 preliminary purchasing deals as of Thursday covering personal care and beauty, food and drink and daily groceries.

Purchase intent worth 3.7 billion yuan (US$521 million) was reached between members of the alliance and overseas brands, according to the trading group, and about two dozen contracts were signed on Friday morning.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan said at the signing ceremony that local retailers will fully leverage the influence of the expo to push consumption upgrade and build up a long-term mechanism to establish trade ties with leading overseas brands.

He said the purchaser alliance would also continue to introduce high quality overseas products for shoppers not only in Shanghai but in the Yangtze River Delta region.