Beauty, fashion multinationals foster ties with local talent

Beauty and fashion retailers see fostering closer ties with Chinese talent an essential part of their local strategy as they remain committed to long-term growth plans in the evolving market. Through the latest investment initiatives and collaboration with local players announced during the China International Import Expo, leading multinational retailers have pledged continued investment in China and deeper engagement with local consumers and the young generation.



Ding Yining / SHINE

Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex China, said China remains a very important market in terms of sourcing, logistics, and sales, and the country is also a source of inspiration for the company globally. The fashion group announced during the expo that it would open a new Zara Asian flagship store in the neighboring city of Nanjing, covering more than 2,500 square meters of retail space. "We continue to adopt new concepts and formats to respond to customers' changing habits such as physical pop-up stores and live-streaming sessions targeting online shoppers," Lukashov said. The Nanjing flagship store would be equipped with self-service return and assisted checkout services and also a coffee corner, aiming to offer customers a unique fashion experience that integrates with the online platform. Zara's new tie-up collaboration with local brand "AO YES" would be released ahead of the 2025 Chinese New Year and includes menswear, womenswear, and home pieces to showcase a fusion of traditional and contemporary eastern beauty.

Ti Gong

Four out of five of LEGO's new products unveiled at the CIIE were related to Chinese cultural elements, with new offerings such as the "Mythical Creature Qilin" and the "Erlang's Celestial Mech" to be added to the popular Monkie Kid series. Another two Lego sets are themed around the Spring Festival, including one inspired by the shape of Chinese lanterns. The toy maker has been present at all seven editions of the CIIE, and has greatly benefited from the expo to expand its presence in the country. Over the past six editions of the CIIE it has expanded its physical store network in China from dozens to over several hundred stores in more than 120 domestic cities, according to Paul Huang, senior vice president of the LEGO Group and general manager of LEGO China. The company has also been updating physical store formats in selected cities for a more immersive retail experience.