﻿
Biz / Economy

Beauty, fashion multinationals foster ties with local talent

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Beauty and fashion retailers see closer ties with Chinese talent as essential to their local strategy as they remain committed to long-term growth plans in the evolving market.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

Beauty and fashion retailers see fostering closer ties with Chinese talent an essential part of their local strategy as they remain committed to long-term growth plans in the evolving market.

Through the latest investment initiatives and collaboration with local players announced during the China International Import Expo, leading multinational retailers have pledged continued investment in China and deeper engagement with local consumers and the young generation.

Beauty, fashion multinationals foster ties with local talent
Ding Yining / SHINE

The Zara booth attracts visitors during the CIIE.

Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex China, said China remains a very important market in terms of sourcing, logistics, and sales, and the country is also a source of inspiration for the company globally.

The fashion group announced during the expo that it would open a new Zara Asian flagship store in the neighboring city of Nanjing, covering more than 2,500 square meters of retail space.

"We continue to adopt new concepts and formats to respond to customers' changing habits such as physical pop-up stores and live-streaming sessions targeting online shoppers," Lukashov said.

The Nanjing flagship store would be equipped with self-service return and assisted checkout services and also a coffee corner, aiming to offer customers a unique fashion experience that integrates with the online platform.

Zara's new tie-up collaboration with local brand "AO YES" would be released ahead of the 2025 Chinese New Year and includes menswear, womenswear, and home pieces to showcase a fusion of traditional and contemporary eastern beauty.

Beauty, fashion multinationals foster ties with local talent
Ti Gong

LEGO's Monkie Kid series, which is based on The Monkey King and The Journey to the West, celebrates its fifth year, and two new additions were unveiled at this CIIE earlier this week.

Four out of five of LEGO's new products unveiled at the CIIE were related to Chinese cultural elements, with new offerings such as the "Mythical Creature Qilin" and the "Erlang's Celestial Mech" to be added to the popular Monkie Kid series.

Another two Lego sets are themed around the Spring Festival, including one inspired by the shape of Chinese lanterns.

The toy maker has been present at all seven editions of the CIIE, and has greatly benefited from the expo to expand its presence in the country.

Over the past six editions of the CIIE it has expanded its physical store network in China from dozens to over several hundred stores in more than 120 domestic cities, according to Paul Huang, senior vice president of the LEGO Group and general manager of LEGO China.

The company has also been updating physical store formats in selected cities for a more immersive retail experience.

Beauty, fashion multinationals foster ties with local talent

Dolce&Gabbana's presentation at CIIE

Alfonso Dolce, chief executive officer of Dolce&Gabbana, believes the expo offers a great platform where it can spark meaningful discussions about the future of fashion and its profound impact on society.

The company also plans to launch the D&G beauty line in China next year as testament to its long-term commitment and friendship with China.

"We remain deeply committed to supporting cultural and fashion exchange as a bridge between Italy and China," Dolce said.

The company also looks to more support for talented emerging designers to elevate the next generation of designers, including the talent emerging from China.

Following the opening of Casa Dolce&Gabbana early this year in Zhangyuan in downtown Jing'an District, the world first DG Caffè also opened in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     