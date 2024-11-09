Multinationals drawn to CIIE with confidence in growth prospects

The vibrant Chinese consumption market offers growth opportunities for returning participants and new comers at the China International Import Expo.

Xinhua

New investment and partnership were announced at the China International Import Expo, signalling multinationals' confidence in long-term growth prospects of China's vibrant consumption market.

André Maestrini, executive vice president of international at sportswear company lululemon, regards its first-time participation at the CIIE as a significant moment to kick off its next chapter of growth and innovation in China. "The China market has quickly become a key growth engine for lululemon's global business, and we are committed to keeping investing in China to unlock further growth potential here," he said. The company expects the Chinese mainland to become the second-largest market worldwide by 2026 with more than 200 stores, compared with the current 130 stores.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Tolga Öncü, Ingka retail manager at Ingka Group, said China is already at the forefront of technology applications and new consumption models. "Traveling to China is like traveling into the future, and the retail market is full of vibrancy," he added. The group's first retail development center in China will serve as a long-term impetus for future development to work on better solutions for local customers. The company points out that China's drive for innovation could empower global retail. It aims to promote exchange and co-creation to accelerate the promotion of China innovation results to the global market.

Ti Gong

Beiersdorf which is returning for the second time announced the debut of its skincare and cosmetics brand Chantecaille to broaden its brand portfolio, following the launch through e-commerce site Tmall.

The German personal-care group said it aims to introduce more tailor-made products to satisfy the unique preferences and needs of Chinese consumers with a focus on innovation, digitalization and sustainability. Beiersdorf CEO Vincent Warnery pointed out that Chinese consumers possess robust purchasing power, and the market demonstrates a trend of consumption upgrading, meaning vast opportunities for the development of Beiersdorf's iconic brands in China. Nippon Paint is one of the first-time exhibitors in the newly-added new materials special section, and it's showcasing a series of new products, with a focus on smart road construction and urban air purification. During the expo it has already reached partnerships to use energy saving and carbon-cutting solutions at several communities in the Pudong New Area.

Ti Gong