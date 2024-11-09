Health-care and medical solutions deals signed

Partnerships for health-care services, new product development, and medical solutions have been inked during the China International Import Expo as the exchange platform proves attractive for overseas and local players.

L'Oréal and Shanghai-based recycling and circular economy company ATRenew Inc have joined to promote empty bottle collection and recycling initiatives.

The new initiative encourages consumers to collect credit points by recycling empty bottles through recycling machines in neighborhood communities.

A special section for beauty and personal care empty bottles will be added to ATRenew's recycling program to help raise awareness.

EssilorLuxottica has established a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Treatment Center targeting integrated and graded intervention for myopia.

The vision care and lens manufacturing giant, which is participating at the CIIE for the seventh time, will offer intervention for different types of children and adolescents after screening and also provide training for optometry professionals.

In the consumer health sector, Bayer and Danone are also returning for the seventh time at the expo, and both inked collaborations in new areas.

Bayer Consumer Health Division signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Shandong Institute for Food and Drug Control and Shandong Jewim Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to jointly explore product development targeting scalp health and respiratory health.

General Manager of Bayer Consumer Health China Richard He believes the platform offers vast opportunities to co-create and develop new products, and more importantly to promote the development of the whole ecosystem.

Danone's partnership with the China Birth Defect Intervention and Relief Foundation aims to provide care and education for those with inherited metabolic disorders and those with special nutritional needs.