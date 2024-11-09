Biz / Economy

Overseas products offer food for thought

Norwegian seafood, Australian beef, South African avocados ... a wide variety of imported food is attracting attention at the exhibition halls of the CIIE.
Norwegian seafood, Australian beef, South African avocados ... a wide variety of imported food is attracting attention at the exhibition halls of the China International Import Expo.

Overseas brands and especially those in niche segments are also reaching out to consumers through the fair with health and wellness awareness on the rise.

Metro's deal reached with the Norwegian Seafood Council during the expo earlier this week allows for quicker sourcing and product import processes for fish maw made with Norwegian cod.

High nutrition item is one of Metro's priority areas, and it continues to seek products from their place of origin.

This year as many as 118 types of import products from 20 countries are present at the CIIE.

CIIE special sections have also been set up at Metro physical stores to tap increasing demand for new import items.

Ti Gong

As many as 118 types of import products from 20 countries are present at Metro's booth.

Anti-allergy and lactose-free offerings have also been in the spotlight with new infant formula and nutritional supplements being offered to attract potential customers.

Danish-Swedish multinational co-operative Arla Foods introduced Arla LactoFree Milk and Arla Cream Cheese Garlic & Herbs Lactofree at this year's expo, marking their first debut for Chinese consumers.

Multinational players have increasingly taken into consideration the diverse health and quality needs of different consumer groups through product innovation.

The company expects to share not only products but also green organic concepts with Chinese consumers and partners through the expo.

Australian nutrition supplement brand Witsbb brought maternal and nutritional offerings with allergen free attributes during its first appearance at the expo.

After entering the Chinese market in 2019, it has grown its presence in the maternal and child nutrition sector steadily. It regards the expo as a great opportunity to further elevate awareness.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Overseas food and drink attracts large crowds at the expo.

Local online retail sites and delivery service providers are also actively seeking direct purchase opportunities during the expo, amid rising demand for diversified food and drinks.

Tmall Global launched the New Zealand health brand MitoQ's latest offering earlier this week to strengthen high-end nutritional offerings.

Through latest deals inked with fruit producer Dole, it has also made South African avocados available for domestic shoppers.

Ti Gong

Tmall global's import merchants draw attention at the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
