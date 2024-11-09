Overseas products offer food for thought

Norwegian seafood, Australian beef, South African avocados ... a wide variety of imported food is attracting attention at the exhibition halls of the China International Import Expo.

Overseas brands and especially those in niche segments are also reaching out to consumers through the fair with health and wellness awareness on the rise.

Metro's deal reached with the Norwegian Seafood Council during the expo earlier this week allows for quicker sourcing and product import processes for fish maw made with Norwegian cod.

High nutrition item is one of Metro's priority areas, and it continues to seek products from their place of origin.

This year as many as 118 types of import products from 20 countries are present at the CIIE.

CIIE special sections have also been set up at Metro physical stores to tap increasing demand for new import items.