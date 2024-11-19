10 new restaurants make it to Michelin Guide Shanghai list

The 9th edition of the Michelin Guide Shanghai was published on Tuesday, endorsing 145 restaurants, 10 of which are new to the list.

Wu You Xian is Shanghai's first dim sum restaurant to obtain a Michelin star for its xiaolongbao (little steamed soup dumplings).

"From beloved xiaolongbao and dim sums to intricate court cuisine, Shanghai's dining scene has long been a symbol of cultural richness and culinary innovation," said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide's International Director.

In recent years, local restaurants have improved their craft, offering innovative experiences and outstanding meals to both local and international diners.

This year's selection includes more than 50 Star-rated restaurants, representing a diverse spectrum of culinary styles that combine local and foreign cuisines, showcasing a rich cultural legacy and the preservation of traditional culinary traditions.

Michelin also stated that it intends to strengthen engagement with industry players in cities by developing new products and services, as well as collaborating to create new food and leisure experiences.

The advent of young chefs has given new energy and unique ideas to the culinary scene, promoting further diversification of Shanghai's dining options.

Two restaurants, Narisawa and Zhou She (Minhang), have been elevated to One Michelin Star, while three new establishments have been added to the list: Gastro Esthetics at DaDong, Sole, and Wu You Xian.