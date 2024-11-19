10 new restaurants make it to Michelin Guide Shanghai list
The 9th edition of the Michelin Guide Shanghai was published on Tuesday, endorsing 145 restaurants, 10 of which are new to the list.
Wu You Xian is Shanghai's first dim sum restaurant to obtain a Michelin star for its xiaolongbao (little steamed soup dumplings).
"From beloved xiaolongbao and dim sums to intricate court cuisine, Shanghai's dining scene has long been a symbol of cultural richness and culinary innovation," said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide's International Director.
In recent years, local restaurants have improved their craft, offering innovative experiences and outstanding meals to both local and international diners.
This year's selection includes more than 50 Star-rated restaurants, representing a diverse spectrum of culinary styles that combine local and foreign cuisines, showcasing a rich cultural legacy and the preservation of traditional culinary traditions.
Michelin also stated that it intends to strengthen engagement with industry players in cities by developing new products and services, as well as collaborating to create new food and leisure experiences.
The advent of young chefs has given new energy and unique ideas to the culinary scene, promoting further diversification of Shanghai's dining options.
Two restaurants, Narisawa and Zhou She (Minhang), have been elevated to One Michelin Star, while three new establishments have been added to the list: Gastro Esthetics at DaDong, Sole, and Wu You Xian.
Taian Table and Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet displayed great consistency in creating distinctive culinary experiences, retaining their Three Michelin Star status for another year.
Taian Table has also been awarded the Michelin Green Star in recognition of its societal contributions and promotion of sustainable activities.
In Shanghai, nine restaurants were awarded Two Michelin Stars, with Fu He Hui becoming the first to achieve the accolade.
The Bib Gourmand list included four new restaurants, increasing the total number of eateries recognized for providing outstanding food at a great value to 30: Cong's Kitchen, Lao Di Fang Mian Guan, The Commune Social, and Wang Lu.
Five new restaurants feature in the 63 Michelin-Selected restaurants section, representing roughly 30 different cuisines and exhibiting Shanghai's culinary diversity.
They include Shandong restaurant Bai Rong, La Scene Ronde, which represents innovative cuisine, Scilla (Mediterranean food), Jiangzhe restaurant Yong Jiang Zhen, and Numata Sou, a tempura restaurant that makes the list for the first time.
Check out the full list at https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/edwdR5Wd605gS5HfxklvcA