China's Foreign Ministry says companies should not be swayed by political pressure

Companies should make business decisions based on their best interests, the Chinese foreign ministry said, responding to a question over Fast Retailing, owner of Japanese brand Uniqlo, saying it was not using cotton from Xinjiang.

At a regular press briefing on Friday, ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "Xinjiang cotton is among one of the best in the world, and businesses shall make decisions based on their own best interest, instead of being swayed by political pressure."

Tadashi Yanai, president and CEO of Fast Retailing Co, told the BBC in an interview earlier this week that it was not using cotton from Xinjiang, but didn't elaborate on which cotton it was using.

"It gets too political if I say anymore," he said during the interview in Tokyo when talking about building a trustworthy supply chain and where the materials in its clothes came from and how they are made.